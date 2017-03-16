When It Snowed 28″ In a Week…….In March

March 1896 still ranks as the snowiest March on record for many areas north of I-64 in the Tri-State.

Two main winter storms dumped up to 28″ March 15-16 & March 19-22. The total of 28″ came from a secondary newspaper report from Mt. Carmel. The official U.S. Weather Bureau (now NWS) COOP station there ended up with 27″.

Band of heavy snow of 14-15″ occurred in a similar area with both storms. Substantial tree damage was reported within this band due to the heavy, wet, gloppy nature of the snow.

Much of the precipitation with both storms was rainfall over western Kentucky, some of it heavy. Rainfall also cut down totals along the Ohio River.

At Evansville, the last 4 days of the month saw a domination of above-normal temperatures, but the month as a whole saw daily highs run 8.0 degrees below normal, lows 4.9 below normal & 6.4 degrees below the normal mean temp. 9 days of March 1896 saw highs fail to reach 40. Coldest temperature was 15 on March 12, preceding the snow & rain of March 15-16.

The first storm:

The second storm:

