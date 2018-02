Projected snow & ice totals are posted. Also, up to 1.25″ of cold rain in likely in our southeastern counties & isolated rumble of thunder or two is possible over the area, mainly along & south of the Ohio River. Light amounts of sleet are likely, as well.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments