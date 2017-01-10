Home Indiana Snow Makeup Days for North Daviess Schools And EVSC Announced January 10th, 2017 John Werne Indiana Pinterest

The North Daviess School Board has made some adjustments to the school calendar. After using snow days last week, the board agreed to February 20th and May 12th as make up days.

Despite small snowfall amounts, many roads stayed slippery Friday morning, so school officials decided to cancel classes for two days last week.

The EVSC also has a plan to make up snow days.

Officials plan to use the virtual option to make up the January 5th snow day. In the virtual option, students will receive their lessons January 17th. These assignments will be due January 24th.

