Snow and Ice Impact the Tri-State

Good Evening,

Snow and ice continues to come down throughout the region this evening; this latest round of winter weather is expected to last into the predawn hours on Saturday. As a result, the Winter Weather Advisory issued for the Tri-State will last until 3:00 A.M. CT Saturday. Between now and then, try to reduce road travel as pavement and roadways are expected to remain quite icy until temperatures climb back above the freezing mark late tomorrow morning.

The heaviest snow accumulations have shifted further toward our southwestern counties in the latest model data. While some portions of the Tri-State stand to see more than 2″ of snow before the end of the event early Saturday morning, many of us will receive amounts closer to 1″ by the time it’s all said and done; Evansville is now expected to receive less than an inch of snowfall.

What lead to the cancellation and early dismissal of many schools across our Kentuckian counties was and continues to be the potential for ice accumulation. Some data suggests that portions of our southernmost counties could see as much as 0.10″ of ice in addition to the 1″ to 2″ of snowfall expected for the same areas.

Fortunately it does appear as though temperatures throughout the Tri-State should climb back above that freezing mark late tomorrow morning – Afternoon highs will again reach the mid to low 40s under scattered cloud cover before seeing another mild day come Sunday. Despite an early morning round of rainfall and wintry mix, afternoon highs on Sunday will again climb back into the mid 40s for what looks like a drier afternoon.

