The Snow And Ice Has Arrived

Our winter weather has arrived and snow, sleet and freezing rain continues to come down across the Tri-State. As a result, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the entirety of the region through 6:00 PM CT Thursday. Between now and then, many of us face accumulating snowfall, ice and hazardous travel conditions.

Initially it appeared as though we’d see more ice and freezing rain early on, temperatures in the middle and upper levels of the atmosphere have cooled slightly, consequently more of us are seeing a sustained snowfall at this hour. That being said, ice and freezing rain will remain a significant factor moving forward. The added chance of snowfall however, has driven our snowfall projections for the central and western portions of the region slightly higher.

As long as the system remains on its current track and all things remain the same between now and the end of the event tomorrow evening, we’ll see between a dusting of snowfall across our easternmost counties to as much as 4″ or more across south central Illinois. As for now, it still appears as though Evansville will see between 2″ and 3″ of accumulation.

We’ll have continuing coverage on our ice and snow throughout the evening.