The Snow And Ice Has Arrived
Our winter weather has arrived and snow, sleet and freezing rain continues to come down across the Tri-State. As a result, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the entirety of the region through 6:00 PM CT Thursday. Between now and then, many of us face accumulating snowfall, ice and hazardous travel conditions.
As long as the system remains on its current track and all things remain the same between now and the end of the event tomorrow evening, we’ll see between a dusting of snowfall across our easternmost counties to as much as 4″ or more across south central Illinois. As for now, it still appears as though Evansville will see between 2″ and 3″ of accumulation.
We’ll have continuing coverage on our ice and snow throughout the evening.