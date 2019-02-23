Snodgrass Floral Company Owner Dies From West Nile; Family Warns the Public of Dangers

A memorial service was held at Sweetwater Event Center today, to honor the life of an Evansville man who touched a lot of hearts. Richard Snodgrass, owner of Snodgrass floral arrangements, was affected by a disease you wouldn’t think to associate with the Tri-State, West Nile virus.

Snodgrass contracted a mosquito bite sometime last year, and now the Snodgrass family wants to bring awareness to West Nile and the potential harmful affects.

“It’s something you hear about on T.V. It’s something you see about, read about, but it’s here. It’s very prominent, it’s in Evansville, Indiana, it’s in your backyard,” says Snodgrass’s daughter Karen.

West Nile is not something you imagine affecting the Tri-State, but friends and family of philanthropist and florist are feeling the aftermath of the disease.

“This was a man that was very vibrant, very strong,” says Karen.

“He contracted a mosquito bite and through the mosquito bite contracted West Nile, because he had a little bit of a weakened immune system,” says Karen.

Karen believes some good can come out of the tragedy. She believes her father would want the public to be aware of the dangers of West Nile, and know how to prevent it from happening to them.

“Wear your Deet this summer. Reach out to Indiana, or the CDC.Gov. Look at the website and see what West Nile does. It’s devastating, devastating,” says Karen.

Doctors warn to stay away from mosquito breeding grounds such as standing water, and watch out for the flu like symptoms that it brings. Also, they realize that some people will be bothered by mosquitoes no matter what they do, and just to take extra caution when going outdoors. The Snodgrass family says it’s a devastating blow to Evansville to lose a man like Richard who has given more than smiles and flowers to the community. His wife and business partner, Marianne, wants to thank the community for all the years of happiness.

“Richard and I started an amazing business together, and so we had so many fabulous customers that supported us and are supporting me throughout this.” Richard Snodgrass will live on in those that knew him and hopefully his legacy can save a few lives as well. West Nile is a disease that can affect anyone, but the elderly and infants are the most susceptible. Be sure to educate yourselves, and take caution outdoors this summer.

