SneakPeek of Jay Putty’s Latest Single!

Nashville based artist, Jay Putty, is returning to his hometown of Evansville to celebrate his latest release!

Described as “Pop Country”, Jay has been featured on several large stages, radio shows, and television.

His newest single “All I Need to Know” dropped everywhere today, and the music video already has over 7700 views!

He’ll be performing that, and other songs, AND premiering his music video at Wired Coffee House & Music Venue tomorrow!

The show starts at 7pm, is only $5, and will also feature performances by Sean Stemaly and Northam.

Want a #SneakPeek?

Yeah you do.





