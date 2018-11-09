Sneak Preview of A Flight to Remember

Another Honor Flight is in the books!

85 tristate veterans took the trip of a lifetime to our nation’s capital to see the memorials dedicated to them.

44News Evening Anchor Lauren Leslie able to tag along for this year’s emotional ride.

She’ll be sharing three stories from the trip starting on Sunday in her series “A Flight To Remember”, but we were able to get a little sneak peek this morning.

The first part of Lauren’s series “A Flight to Remember” airs on Sunday at 9:00PM on FOX44 and at 10:00PM on CBS44. The series will continue on 44news through November 13th.

