Sneak Peek: The Wizard of Oz

Follow the yellow brick road…to Reitz High School!

You may think you know “The Wizard of Oz”, but there are actually TWO different versions of the iconic story.



This is the RSC version of The Wizard of Oz. It’s a little more in line with the movie that people are so familiar with and remember.

And when you support the Arts in Public Education, you allow children to continue to create, perform, and learn.

It gives them a chance to be who they are. It gives them a chance to get out of what they’re used to, and be someone else. It gives them a chance to experience life in a different view.

Aside from the magical story, an opportunity to suspend your disbelief, and a chance at catharsis…why see this show?

There is so much stuff going on with this show. We’ve got flight, we’ve got dancing, we’ve got little munchkins. You name it, it’s in this show.

