Sneak Peek: West Side Story

The Jacob Ball Wish Fund benefits children as special as he was.

Although Jacob was only 12 when he passed away in 2013, his joyful impact continues through the wishes this fund brings to life.

And every year, for the last six years, they’ve celebrated the art of theatre with a new production!

This year’s show is a classic, and will feature some big names.

It’s the summer of 1957 in the West Side’s Lincoln Square neighborhood in Manhattan, and there is tension between a white American gang, The Jets, and a Puerto Rican gang, The Sharks.

A fight is brewing, and a brawl erupts!

Officers arrive and stop the melee before it gets too out of hand.

But The Jets aren’t going to let this go.

They decide to challenge The Sharks to a rumble at an upcoming dance for neighborhood control!

Inspired by Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, the co-founder of The Jets finds himself madly in love with the sister of a Shark.

With a dark theme, sophisticated music, and focus on social problems, this is not your typical musical.

You’ve probably noticed the actors are holding books…that’s because this is a concert performance.

Broadway veterans, Ali Ewoldt (currently playing Christine in Phantom of the Opera) & Adam Jacobs (the original Aladdin in Aladdin on Broadway) are flying in to play Tony and Maria.

West Side Story.

The tale of a turf war between rival teenage gangs in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen and the two lovers who cross battle lines that has captivated audiences for decades.

You can catch West Side Story in concert tomorrow and Wednesday night at the AIS campus on Diamond.

Admission is our favorite word…free!

But, you should consider donating.

