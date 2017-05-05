Sneak Peek: The Wedding Singer

You’ve seen the hit Adam Sandler flick, but not like this!

The Evansville Civic Theatre let us steal through the stage doors for a #SneakPeek at this hilarious, nostalgic, tongue in cheek musical.

Based on the hit Adam Sandler film, It’s 1985 and rock-star wannabe Robbie Hart is New Jersey’s favorite wedding singer.

He’s the life of the party, until his own fiancée leaves him at the altar.

Shot through the heart, Robbie makes every wedding as disastrous as his own.

That is until Julia, a winsome waitress who wins his affection, enters the picture.

As luck would have it, is about to be married to a Wall Street shark, and unless Robbie can pull off the performance of a decade, the girl of his dreams will be gone forever!

Brilliantly poking itself, this hilarious musical takes us back to a time when hair was big, greed was good, collars were up, and a wedding singer might just be the coolest guy in the room.

Just say yes to the most romantic musical in 20 years!

Purchase tickets by calling the box office at:

812-425-2800, or you can get them online at wwww.evansvillecivictheatre.org.





May 5, 6, 12, 13, 14*, 19, 20, 21*

7:30 pm on Fridays and Saturdays

2:00 pm on Sundays*

Adults: $18

Seniors: $16

Students (under 21): $12

