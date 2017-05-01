Sneak Peek: Water Street Wine Fest

I tell you about the fun things and epic parties happening around town, but today we’re taking a quick trip to Mt. Vernon, Indiana, for a #SneakPeek at their Water St. Wine Fest!

I just about bet you didn’t know this, but I used to live in Mt. Vernon, and I loved it!

This sweet little town celebrated 200 years, last year, with a wine fest by the water, and this year?

They’re bringing it back!

Just a quick trip down the Lloyd Expressway, and you can raise your glass with old friends, and make new ones.





Enjoy an evening with friends while tasting several area wines, local craft beer, and sampling food from local caterers and restaurants.

Admission includes a souvenir tasting glass (I still have mine from last year), free wine tastings, and did I mention music from local artists?

They’ll also be live streaming the Kentucky Derby!

Celebrate sweet Mt. Vernon, camaraderie, wine (obviously), and the Derby at Water St. Wine Fest.

Tickets are just $20.

