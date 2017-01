It’s Shakespeare’s bloodiest tale of REVENGE…

Titus Andronicus opens tonight at Studio 321, and the level of Talent in this show will Blow. Your. Mind.

*Disclaimer*

This show is not suitable for children, anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Press play below for your sneak peek, and find the show times on that city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.





(Don’t ask me why the thumbnail for this video is so weird…)

