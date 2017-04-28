Sneak Peek : Titanic the Musical

Ripped from the pages of History, Titanic: Ensemble the Musical tells the fascinating, but tragic journey of hopeful passengers on their way to America.

We all know the tale, but did you know there was a musical?

Let’s steal through the stage doors for a #SneakPeek at Studio 321’s latest production.





You’ll instantly notice that this is NOT like the movie.

There’s no Jack or Rose. This is based on the historical sinking of the Titanic, and you will see the historical Ismay and Andrews.The people who were actually part of the real ship.

This ensemble version tells the tales of dozens of characters through an ingenious doubling scheme that puts talent and story telling in full focus.

The original show had a cast of at least 50. It was really huge, which was the point. You see all those people on stage just like on the actual boat. The primary three, so Ismay, Andrews, and the Captain, they don’t double. Everybody else though, they play 3rd class passengers and then they double either 2nd or 1st. There’s some people who are literally changing non-stop the whole show, so it’s a lot of fun.

And we all know that History repeats itself, so how is this story and production relevant to us living in the modern age?

You know what I mean…why watch it?

Nothing like this has ever happened before, and nothing like this has ever happened since on the high seas, but what I think is really interesting about this show is that you see a real class division…I think what scares me the most about the show is that America has always been such a beacon. In our current political climate, I feel like a lot of people may think that’s not the case. But this show is that perfect symbol of hope and a safe place.

I’ve never seen this musical, so I was surprised that most of the exposition was through SONG, with awesome vocal arrangements that really show off how well rounded of an ensemble this truly is.

The show runs tonight and tomorrow at 7:30pm, and Sunday at 6pm.

Tickets are $15, with only 90 seats available per show.

