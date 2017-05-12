Sneak Peek: Snow White the ballet

Olivia and Josue joined me to talk about Evansville Ballet’s latest production, “Snow White”.

The elegant show follows the innocent Snow White as she is hunted and harried through the woods by her Evil Stepmother!

Along the way, she is protected by dwarves and fairies, until she finally finds her Prince Charming.

This is special as the Evansville Ballet has been performing their Spring Show in Henderson…until this year!

Press the video to see them DANCE ACROSS OUR STAGE LIVE!!! (No, I’m not excited about that at all…)





The show runs for 2 days at the Academy for Innovative Studies Diamond Auditorium, Saturday at 7pm and Sunday at 2pm.

Tickets are $20 for adults and just $12 for Students.

***tickets to the Ballet make a great Mothers Day gift***

