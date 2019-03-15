Sneak Peek: Side Show the Musical

High School musical season is in full swing, and the latest Harrison High School production is up and running.

Nearly entirely sung-through, “Side Show” features soulful music, stunningly beautiful lyrics, and powerhouse show-stoppers, and is a true story that will touch audience’s hearts.





Conjoined twins Violet and Daisy are the stars of the side show!

And even though they are twins, their dreams couldn’t be more different.

When they meet a talent scout, and he promises to make their fantasies come true…the pair are eager to accept an offer of fame, fortune, and potential romance.

But their side show family is wary and wonder if the sisters know what they’re getting into…

The girls decide to go for it and at last, Daisy’s dream of stardom comes true but Violet seems no closer to finding a husband.

This stunning reminder of the importance of accepting and celebrating what makes us unique, is one we as humans still need.

I believe that is has a message that’s universal, throughout all age levels. It’s one of those stories that talks about being unique and being yourself, and going out there and achieving dreams that you would have never gone for otherwise; without being bold, without taking what you want.

And it’s something that I think any age group can really connect with.

Inspired by the lives of Daisy and Violet Hilton, stars of vaudeville during the Depression, “Side Show” is a remarkable musical about acceptance, love, and embracing exactly who you are.

Side Show the Musical runs tonight and twice tomorrow…there’s a Saturday matinee…at Harrison High School.

Tickets are ten bucks if you’re 21 or older, and seven dollars for students.

Tell them at the box office that you heard about it here, then let me know what you thought of the show!

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments