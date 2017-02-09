Sneak Peek : Romeo and Juliet

Here at 44News, we enjoy a special relationship with the Theatre Community.

We’ve all seen, or had to read Romeo and Juliet, but the Crew over at D’Alto Studio of Performing Arts has given this iconic tale a new and unique twist!



We knew as soon as we were going to do Romeo and Juliet that we wanted to set it in the same universe as the first Shakespeare play we did last year, which was Macbeth. It’s this post-apocalyptic wasteland full of trash and garbage. You have these two groups of human beings who are divided.

And while Naem Madi (Director) believes that Romeo and Juliet’s death and dimension of love acts as a force for personal and social change?

They are resisting their fate. It almost gives this a cosmic relevance of they were destined to meet, to fall in love, and to die. And it almost represents this idea that something beautiful always has to be destroyed in order to fully understand humanity’s weaker side. We always try to divide ourselves, and I think that’s what audiences today will see when they watch our show.

The show opens tonight and is ten dollars for adults, twelve for students.

