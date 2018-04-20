Sneak Peek: Present Laughter

The latest STAGEtwo Productions show is a wild ride through conceit, hedonism, and a mid life crisis.

Noel Coward’s is a comedy that will take you through a series of events, bordering on farce, until the final twist.

GRETCHIN: This is the story of Garry, a successful and self-obsessed actor in the middle of a mid life crisis.

Liz: You have reached a moment in life where a little restraint might be becoming.

You are no longer an irresponsible, debonair juvenile!

You are an imminent man, advancing with every reluctance, into middle age.

Garry: May God forgive you!

GRETCHIN: His charm and acting skills cause women…

Daphne: Garry, oh Garry!

Garry: Ah, darling.

Daphne: I’m ridiculously happy!

GRETCHIN: And men…

Roland: Yes, of course, ahahahaha!

GRETCHIN: To fall for him.

Hard.

GRETCHIN: But when he allows himself to be seduced by his producer’s wife?

Things get complicated.



Henry: Is it true?

Morris: False friend, false friend!

GRETCHIN: And when they do, Garry decides it’s time to escape his troubles…in Africa.

Written by Noel Coward, this light comedy features a character pulled between conceited selfishness…

Garry: I love you, Daphne!

Daphne: Darling!

Garry: But this is goodbye!

GRETCHIN: …and encroaching melancholy, a coddled man-child helpless without a captive crowd.

This is the leading man of the theatre moaning about craving solitude.

As if.

He lives for an audience.

He never stops acting, even with his friends.

Joanne: I know that voice, Garry, you’ve used it in every play you’ve ever been in.

Garry: Complete natural-ness on stage is my strong suit.

GRETCHIN: With a Katharine Hepburn inspired performance from the female lead, steely and wry as his devoted not-quite-ex-wife, Liz…

Liz: I think the time has come for you to look very carefully at yourself and realize how much you need all this…buccaneering.

GRETCHIN: …plus a mixed bag of supporting players…

Garry: Miss Erikson, the doorbell has been pealing incessantly for twenty minutes!

Miss Erikson: Alas, yeah, but there’s a woman at the back door with a tiny baby!

Garry: What does she want?

Miss Erikson: I do not know, there was no time to ask.

GRETCHIN: All in an intimate black box setting … You will want to see “Present Laughter”.

“Present Laughter” runs tonight, Saturday, and Sunday at Preservation Hall in Newburgh, tickets are $12 at the door.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

Having trouble viewing my videos on your device? (There should be one in this story…)

Let’s fix that.

Try going through your web browser, or download the 44News app for Android or iPhone.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Gretchin’s jewelry provided by: Premier Designs Independent Consultant Donna Robinson

Comments

comments