Sneak Peek: Peter and the Wolf

It’s the classic story of a brave, young boy who protects his woodland friends, and now Peter and the Wolf is a ballet!

The latest production from Ballet Indiana opens this weekend, and we’ve got your sneak peek.

GRETCHIN: Peter is a brave young boy, living at his grandfather’s home in a forest clearing.

His friends are the creatures who live in the woods…

Narrator: On the branch of a big tree, sat a little bird, Peter’s friend.

GRETCHIN: So Peter regularly has to step in and stop arguments about things like who’s the better bird…

Narrator: “What kind of a bird are you, if you can’t fly?” said she.

GRETCHIN: And protect his friends from Grandpa’s cat!



It’s a big world out there, and Peter wants to explore it, even though grandfather is afraid that the boy’s bravery could get him into trouble.

But boys like Peter aren’t afraid of things like wolves.

Good thing too, because a wolf has just shown up in the clearing, disturbing the peace.

Narrator: No sooner had Peter gone, than a big, gray wolf came out of the forest!

GRETCHIN: After the wolf gulps down the duck, Peter devises a plan!

The bird flies around the wolf, just out of reach…

Narrator: While the wolf snapped at her from this side and that!

GRETCHIN: …While peter traps him.

The hunters who hadn’t managed to nab the sly wolf, escort Peter through town, parading his catch.

The wonderful tale of a little boy outsmarting the enemy to save a friend has been transformed into a ballet, featuring a cast of more than two dozen, and the iconic score will be performed by Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra.

And no, I haven’t forgotten about the duck, “If you listen very carefully, you’ll hear the duck quacking inside the wolf’s belly, because the wolf in his hurry had swallowed her alive.”

