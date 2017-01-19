Sneak Peek : Opal Fly and KAPOW! at The Astra Theatre

The 45 minute drive to Jasper is so worth it for this amazing band!

Press play below for all the details, and a live performance!

And find the Facebook event here : Opal Fly and KAPOW! with Brick Briscoe.





Opal Fly is a Kentucky-born singer-songwriter whose music is firmly rooted in tradition, yet her style transcends established genres. A fresh and original voice, the two-time NWAMA “Songwriter of the Year” first honed her talent playing on the streets of New Orleans and has since traveled the world developing her unique sound and exploring new musical territory along the way.

Bassist Mark Buschkill and drummer Donn Middleton round out the KAPOW! portion of the lineup and, as the rhythym section, they bring groove-based power trio sensibilities that serve as a perfect counterpoint to Fly’s traditional leanings.

Doors for the performance will open at 6 p.m. with Brick Briscoe, regional musician and host of WNIN’s “The Song Show”, set to perform a brief acoustic set at 7 p.m.

Joining forces in 2013, Opal Fly and KAPOW! have been playing shows and gaining new fans all across the mid-west. The Bloomington, IN based trio released their first album in 2015 and took 2nd place in the “Best Band in Bloomington” category in the 2015 NUVO Readers Poll.

“…one of the most amazing voices in Blues.”

– Michael Johnathan (Host of Woodsongs Old-Time Radio Hour)

