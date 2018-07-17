Sneak Peek of the Hunchback of Notre Dame

The Warrick Summer Musical will be making local history this year by being the first local group to present the Hunchback of Notre Dame.

Attendees will hear the songs from the Disney movie, but experience the darker story from the original novel written by Victor Hugo.

The cast, composed of 52 members, have been rehearsing all summer to perfect this theatre classic, and it seems they have accomplished their goal.

This morning we got a chance to see the costumes, partake in the sword fights, and hear the songs that make this musical the spectacle that it is.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame will run Thursday through Sunday at Castle High School.

Tickets are being sold at $15 for adults, $14 for seniors, and $12 for students. Click here to purchase your tickets now!























