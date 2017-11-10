Sneak Peek: “November”

It’s been more than a year since the last Presidential election, and it’s still a hot topic.

Mamet’s “November” is a modern satire that depicts a day in the life of the resident of our country’s most famous office.

It’s election year, and everyone’s betting that foul mouthed…

P bleep S, what in the world do you think all these cute Chinese baby girls are gonna do when they’ve grown up, having eaten our food, learned to play the cello, bested all the white kids in Math, and slurped up all the jobs under Affirmative Action, and look across the water at their homeland, the preeminent nation in the world?

…racist, homophobe, Charles Smith, isn’t going to win this time, including his staff, and wife who’s already planning their post election life.

The beleaguered incumbent isn’t quite ready to throw in the towel, despite his horrible approval ratings and serious lack of funds.

Everybody hates you and you’re broke!

And with all this happening, he must somehow find the time to do the yearly ritual of sparing a few turkeys from the Thanksgiving table.

Inspired by this publicity stunt, the irredeemably corrupt and unpopular President decides to throw caution to the wind, risk it all, and win the election.

If you are politically minded in any way, and have a sense of humor, come see the show. The stakes are life or death, but they’re life or death in an absurd way.

Howlingly funny, this scathing take on the state of political affairs in America will have you cheering for the man who will do whatever it takes to end up victorious.

Mamet’s “November” opens tonight, and will run Saturday and Sunday as well.

It’s one of the funniest things I’ve seen this year!

I do need to add a disclaimer, the F bomb is used freely in this show, so it’s definitely not for young children.





