Sneak Peek: And Then There Were None

Agatha Christie stands as one of the most read murder mystery authors of all time, and her wildly popular novel, “And Then There Were None”, has had more adaptations than any other single work by the writer.

The Evansville Civic Theatre has chosen Christie’s dark tale of ten people who accept a mysterious invitation to a strange island, then find themselves in a horrifyingly dangerous situation, as their latest production.





On a hot summer day, eight strangers arrive on the mysterious and isolated “Indian Island”…

Their hosts are nowhere in sight…but ten strange figurines are.

Although the guests don’t know each other, they are connected…by death.

Dinner time comes and goes with still no hosts, but they’ve left a message for their guests.

Ladies and gentlemen, silence please. You are charged with these indictments that you did respectfully and at diverse times commit the following: Edward Armstrong, that you did cause the death of Louisa Mary Cleese.

Each visitor is accused of having committed murder, and then escaping justice.

After denying the charges, one of the guests falls over dead!

As they discover that one of the figurines is broken, they wonder over a poem found in a bedroom.

“10 little soldier boys going out to dine

One choked his little self and then there were nine.”

As more and more guests are picked off by an unseen hand, their deaths following the ominous lines of the poem, they begin to accuse each other of the murders.

Their harrowing experience begins to turn them into lesser versions of themselves as they struggle to avoid the next murder that could happen at any time.

This Agatha Christie tale of psychological barbarism examines justice, but it bends the formula by making the victims of murder people who allegedly committed murder themselves.

The show is full of twists and turns, but the civic theatre has added another twist!

Her original novel had one ending. When she adapted it for the stage to a play, she gave it a different ending.

And for years, we’ve only been able to do the play ending, but now we can do whichever ending we choose! And we choose to let our patrons decide.

By a dollar a vote, our audiences each night will pick which ending we are going to do; but, we’re not going to tell you which ending is happy and which ends badly. You’re going to have to look for clues in the program to find out.

And Then There Were None proves that you can escape the justice system but you can’t escape your fate.

And that the past does not always stay in the past.

And Then There Were None opens tonight at Evansville Civic Theatre and will run through this weekend and next.

Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors and $12 for students.

Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors and $12 for students.

