Sneak Peek: The Merry Wives of Windsor

It has always surprised me that we have a big city event like Shakespeare in the Park, and the annual production is coming up this weekend at Willard Library.

This bubbling popular comedy is full of womanly wit, wisdom, and farce!

Here’s your sneak peek of Shakespeare’s “The Merry Wives of Windsor”.

A disgraceful, booze-loving aristocrat runs out of cash and tries to get his swerve on with a couple of bored housewives.

Said housewives are faithful to their husbands and they’re seriously offended.

But, our girls also have a sense of humor.

(Hey. Shakespeare doesn’t call them “merry” for nothing.)

So they lead this guy on in order to play a series of humiliating practical jokes designed to teach him a lesson he’ll never forget.

No, it’s not an episode of Punk’d, Cheaters, or even The Real Housewives of Peoria.

(Although, one of the wives does have an insanely jealous husband who wastes all his time trying to catch his wife cheating on him.)

Sir John Falstaff has a plan…to hustle his way to comfortable retirement by seducing the wives of two wealthy men, Mistress Page and Mistress Ford, both of whom have control over their husband’s money, which he desires.

He sends his entourage to deliver letters to the women, but they refuse.

Instead the two men plot to foil Falstaff’s plans by telling page and ford of his troublesome intentions.

But the women receive the letters, and are astonished that Falstaff has the gall to try to seduce them and begin plotting revenge.

Adding insult to injury?

The letters are exactly the same.

They decide to do what any respectable, angry woman would, lead Falstaff on until he is ruined and humiliated.

Feminine wit and wisdom triumph once again as the amused and annoyed wives teach Sir John a lesson in this bubbling, popular comedy sure to please everyone in the family.

Catch the show on the lawn at Willard Library tonight, Saturday, and Sunday, all at 6:30pm.

Bring a lawn chair or blanket.

Good news?

It’s free!

Double good news?

They have a sound system this year, so you can hear even when you’re far back from the stage.

