Sneak Peek: The Merchant of Venice

Did you know that Evansville has a Shakespearean theatre troupe?

They perform Shakespeare in the Park in the summer, and have added winter performances!

This latest show is a story of power, pride, and privilege moved forward to the 21st century.





Young Venetian noble, Bassanio is in love…

But there’s a problem…he doesn’t have the money to court the beautiful and wealthy Portia.

No worries, there’s a money lender in town.

And he’s willing to provide a no interest loan.

With one condition…if the guarantor, Bassanio’s friend Antonio, cannot pay in full and on time, shylock will accept re-payment in the form of a pound of flesh!

With gold lining his pockets, Bassanio heads to Belmont to claim Portia as his prize.

Bad luck, her father’s will says her suitor must choose the correct casket in order to marry his daughter.

But again, Bassanio prevails!

Written in the late 1500’s, this show, much like fairy tales paints a stereotypical and anti-Semitic portrait of Jews as the villains.

The Merchant of Venice, the way it was originally written was very much of its’ time, so Shylock the Jew was a villain, primarily because he’s Jewish.

And he gets this horrible come-uppance, and that’s what makes it a comedy.

These days that’s kind of a problematic thing!

So we are setting it in contemporary times, and it’s The Merchant of Venice in the day of 24 hour news and hashtags, #metoo, #blacklivesmatter, #timesup.

These days, unfortunately, the same attitudes are happening.

You know, just a year or two ago, our own synagogue here in Evansville was vandalized with swastikas.

So things like that are part of what you’re seeing here.

When you really look at the play the way it is now, it’s about power and privilege.

Who has the power?

Who doesn’t?

Who has the privilege and who doesn’t?

And what do they do with it?

Will Antonio be able to repay the loan?

Will Shylock get his pound of flesh?

Find out with this pitch-black, deeply problematic comedy, that continues to ask difficult questions more than 400 years after it was originally performed.

