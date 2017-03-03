Sneak Peek : Love, Loss & What I Wore

“Love, Loss & What I Wore” isn’t your typical show.

It’s put together from a series of 28 monologues dealing with an array of things like getting divorced, having an embarrassing moment at a friend’s house, discovering they’ve been cheated on, or dealing with their moms.

It kind of covers the gamut of all things that could happen to a woman in her lifetime, both funny, sad, a bit dramatic, a little bit embarrassing.

The 5 woman rotating cast seeks to shed a light on the female persona.





You know how you see a concert tee or an old pair of sequined heels and you remember where they’ve been, or where they’ve taken you?

One interesting facet of this show is that a woman’s wardrobe is used as a sort of journal of her life up until the present moment.

The characters in the show use clothing constantly as a way to remember the past. They may not remember specific details of that event they went through with their mother, but they remember that blue dress they were wearing at the time.

I know what you’re thinking…that makes it sound like a show men should skip, right?

WRONG.

It would give a lot of men who say :I just don’t understand why women ‘x’… This kind of show gives you an awful lot of insight into answering that very question.

