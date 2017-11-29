Sneak Peek: Les Patineurs

It’s a new staging of the classic wintertime ballet, “Les Patineurs”, featuring dancers from Studio 321!

This production will delight audiences of all ages.

Tickets are $8.00 and can be purchased at the door beginning 30 minutes prior to the start of each show.

Performances are Friday and Saturday at the Academy for Innovative Studies at 7pm each night.

Press play for a sneak peek, then go see this beautiful show!





Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

Having trouble viewing my videos on your device? (There should be one in this story…)

Let’s fix that.

Try going through your web browser, or download the 44News app for Android or iPhone.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Gretchin’s jewelry provided by: Premier Designs Independent Consultant Donna Robinson

Comments

comments