Sneak Peek: Once On This Island, Jr.

The Evansville African American Museum runs a Summer Camp that not only teaches acting and singing, but also leadership, team building, set construction, and more!

The kids have worked hard and it all pays off this Thursday and Friday at Bosse High School.

Once on This Island is a one-act musical with a book and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens and music by Stephen Flaherty. Based on the 1985 novel My Love, My Love; or, The Peasant Girl by Rosa Guy, it is set in the French Antilles archipelago in the Caribbean Sea. The show includes elements of the Romeo and Juliet story and elements of the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale The Little Mermaid. It concerns a peasant girl on a tropical island, who uses the power of love to bring together people of different social classes.

