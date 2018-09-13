Sneak Peek: Innards Struggle

The newest STAGEtwo production is a punny, you heard that right, look at life in your core.

This one of a kind, less than an hour, show is all about the human body, and what life might be like, inside of it.

Enter the dark, literally, world of the human body, and mingle with the stomach, heart, rectum and more in Mark Clem’s “Innards Struggle”.





Our story begins as the oh so arrogant Liver, after touting his importance, is approached by a shadowy figure, and brutally murdered!

The Organ PD, comprised of the Brain, Rectum, and Colon, is called in to question the many suspects.

Was the stomach the assassin?

Or liver’s roommates, the Pancreas and Spleen?

They had the opportunity, was there a motive?

Or Left Buttock and his organ smuggling mastermind boss, Dennis Elbow?

And can the police figure it out before even more organs expire like yesterday’s milk?

This hilarious take on the classic who-dun-it is packed, much like the body, with a lively cast of characters, all wildly different from each other, as they should be, and random shout-outs to today’s television crime shows.

If you’re a fan of immature humor like fart jokes, and puns…

You won’t be disappointed, the show is heavily laced with them.

Innards Struggle is a laugh riot, ten-puns-per-minute murder mystery romp through the human body…literally!

You will split your sides with laughter, but no worries, Lieutenant Brain and Sergeant Rectum will stitch you back together.

Because, it’s about time you had an inner body experience.

Innards Struggle runs all weekend at 321 Congress Avenue in Evansville.

The even cooler thing about this show is that it was written by a local author, was read at the STAGEtwo summer workshop, and earned a spot to actually be produced!

