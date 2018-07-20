Sneak Peek: The Hunchback of Notre Dame

The Warrick County Summer Musical is running this weekend, and features an enormous cast of talented kids with amazing voices!

PS, it’s the first time this musical has been produced in the area.

With the music from the Disney film and the story from the original Victor Hugo novel, be prepared to be transported to France and the cathedral of Notre Dame.

With an epic score, and emotional story, The Hunchback of Notre Dame is a classic.



The story begins when sinister and suave Dom Claude Frollo, Arch Deacon of the cathedral adopts a deformed baby, only to spitefully name him Quasimodo.

Under the guise of keeping the boy safe from sneers, he locks Quasimodo away in lonely isolation in the bell tower, his only company?

The bells themselves and the statues of gargoyles, angels and saints surrounding him.

They encourage him to escape his virtual imprisonment, if only for a day.

When he takes their advice, he encounters Esmeralda, a gypsy lass who rescues him from humiliation and abuse at the hands of cruel Parisian citizens, and pledges her sympathy.

Her own tribe, the gypsies, are also outcasts in 19th century Paris.

But Frollo has decided that the gypsies are a plague that must be scoured from the city, even after he finds himself attracted to the lovely Esmerelda.

The new cathedral guard, Phoebus, is tasked with finding Esmerelda and bringing her to Frollo’s feet, but he too finds himself in thrall with the gypsy girl.

Sing along to the unforgettable songs as you watch Paris in the 1800’s unfold before your eyes, cheer for the heroes, and thrill to the villainous antics of the Arch Deacon, in this telling of the hunchback of Notre Dame.

The show runs tonight and Saturday at 7 pm, and Sunday at 2 pm at Castle High School.

Adult tickets are fifteen dollars, and students are twelve bucks.

