Sneak Peek: Funny Money

What would you do if you discovered a large sum of money?

Would you do the right thing and try to find the owner?

Or would you congratulate yourself, keep it, and hope there are no consequences?

The latest Newburgh Community Theatre production explores that question in their latest, and hilarious, production, and we’ve got your sneak peek.

It’s Henry Perkins’ birthday, and everything is business as usual, until…he gets off the train and discovers that he has the wrong briefcase.

His contains his gloves and scarf, this one?

Seven hundred and thirty five pounds!

Keep the case, and the money, and run off to Barcelona with his wife…who just wants to have a nice birthday dinner with friends.

While Henry is already spending the money in his head, detectives from two different units are looking for him.

The first officer is certain that Henry was up to no good in the men’s bathroom at the pub, that’s where he counted the money out, and accuses him of Solicitation.

The second has come to inform Henry’s wife that her husband is at the morgue, with bullet holes in him!

Things really start to unravel when a strange man, who’s English is not so good, calls the house with a one word demand.

Henry: all he keeps saying is “brerfcase”.

Alice: “Brerfcase”?

Henry: “Brerfcase”, “brerfcase”.

Will Henry make it to Barcelona, or will the Dutchman, “Mr. Big” fill him full of lead?

This farcical comedy is full of mistaken identities, lies, and moral quandaries as Henry’s inept attempts to extricate himself from this impossible situation lead to increasingly hysterical situations, and makes you think, what would you do if you found the “brerfcase”?

Catch “Funny Money” tonight and tomorrow, 7pm at Preservation Hall in Newburgh.

What would you do if you found the brerfcase?

I already asked Tommy, the other day, and he said, “If no one is attached to it, I might give some to charity to ease my conscience, but I’m still taking it.”

