Sneak Peek : Falsettos

“Falsettos” is the story of an eccentric, dysfunctional (aren’t they all), but loving family in 1970’s New York.

It’s about love and all the different forms that it takes.

The story provides an intimate look at family life, and how change, while positive for one person may directly and negatively affect the lives of their loved ones.

Marvin’s selfish, and it’s very easy to say that Marvin is the villain of the show, but I don’t think that’s it. I think that Marvin is a person.

I think that what this show does is it really sets an example of what real love is, ugly love; the love where somebody you care for hurt you very deeply and how to get through that.

And while you may not have the same exact things happen in your family, the lessons in “Falsettos” are still valuable.

I think the take away for our community is seeing, I would say, a healthy gay relationship onstage. We see a lot of gay characters in plays here that are used for comedic effect and that’s not the case. You’re seeing very real people, in very real relationships onstage, and you feel like they’re well rounded. This is not “Oklahoma”, for example. We don’t walk out of here with doves being released feeling good. You walk out of here going, “Wow, I know these people.” This is real life and it’s very important to the LGBTQ community. Hopefully people will learn that love is important, no matter how you love.

