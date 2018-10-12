Sneak Peek: The Diary of Anne Frank

“The Diary of Anne Frank” is one of the most famous and haunting stories to emerge from the 20th century.

The memoirs of this young Jewish girl, forced to hide for nearly two years to escape Nazi persecution, are an essential part of how we remember one of the darkest periods of our human history.

And the latest Evansville Civic Theatre production features an updated version of this classic, and moving show.

Anne: July 6th, 1942.

A few days ago, Father began talking about going into hiding.

Gretchin: The latest adaptation of “The Diary of Anne Frank” draws from previously unpublished parts of Anne’s real-life diary…

Anne: Every time I hear a creak in the house, or a step on the street, I’m sure they’re coming for us.

Gretchin: Allowing the audience to experience her in a way that breathes life into this passionate, complex young woman…

Anne: As far as I’m concerned, Mother can go jump in a lake!

I don’t know why I’ve taken such a terrible dislike to her, but I can imagine her dying some day.

GRETCHIN: Allowing us to share her relatable experience of adolescence as a familiar modern teenager.

Anne: Did you have a lot of boyfriends before you were married?

Mother: Anna!

GRETCHIN: No longer portrayed as an innocent angel, Anne is a real life teen full of spunk, hormones, and anxiety, in this version.

Anne: Who can I turn to?

Only my diary.

GRETCHIN: For nearly two years, Anne, her father, mother, and sister, and the Van Daan family, hide in a secret annex space above her father’s former office in Amsterdam, as the Nazis deported the Jews of Holland to their deaths.

Miep: Yesterday he asked if I knew of a safe address.

He’s desperate.

It’s something we’ve read, that we’ve all read, and we all think we know, but do we really? Do we really remember it?

And why is it important to today?

I think our audiences that come here are really going to see why we should be thinking about this, and especially because this is a version that is based on more of her entire diary.

The original version was very heavily edited.

Now we’re going to hear a little more about what it’s like when she got there, before puberty, after puberty, the thoughts that went through her head, the struggle she had with her mother; stuff that we didn’t see in the original version.

The version that we’re doing is the definitive version, and it was edited as recently as 2016.

In her secret attic, Anne comes of age: she laughs, plays, fights with her mother, and falls in love for the first time.

In spite of her oppressive circumstances and the horrors that surround her, Anne’s spirit transcends, as she voices her belief, in spite of everything, that people are truly good at heart.

“The Diary of Anne Frank” runs at Evansville Civic Theatre opens tonight, and runs this weekend and next, with Sunday matinees.

Adult tickets are eighteen dollars.

