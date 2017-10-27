Sneak Peek: Dead Man’s Cell Phone

If you’re not into haunted houses or scary movies, you can celebrate Halloween this weekend with a dark comedy!

Theatre Workshop of Owensboro’s newest production, Dead Man’s Cell Phone, opens this weekend, and we’ve got a sneak peek of this quirky and surreal show.

Jean is minding her own business when someone’s cell phone begins to ring…incessantly.

Growing increasingly frustrated, she walks over, only to realize that the stranger isn’t answering his phone, because he’s dead!

Panicking, she begins to answer the calls.

This leads her to meeting his mother, an overbearing meat eater estranged from her son Gordon, his strange Mistress, his wife, and brother, who she bonds with instantly.

The situation begins to spiral when the sensitive Jean feels like she must deliver one last message from Gordon, a man she never knew, to the people in his life.

This dark comedy is a quirky “Meet Cute” with cleverly disguised commentary on the digital age that we all now live in.

Follow Jean as she learns about life and love in the frustrating limbo of the cellular world.



