Sneak Peek: The Crucible

Mass hysteria, paganism, and witches?

This month’s Evansville Civic Theatre selection will have you on the edge of your seat, as dysfunction settles upon a village in Massachusetts.

Arthur Miller’s classic work is also an allegory.

It was Arthur Miller’s answer to the Communism trials that were going on, and he felt like the Salem Witch Trials had a symbolic tie to that.

It’s still relevant today because, as a historical piece for the Salem Witch Trials and what happened in the 50’s, but also because these are things that can and are happening today in various degrees.

The show opens this Friday, and will run for two weekends.





Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

Having trouble viewing my videos on your device? (There should be one in this story…)

Let’s fix that.

Try going through your web browser, or download the 44News app for Android or iPhone.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Gretchin’s jewelry provided by: Premier Designs Independent Consultant Donna Robinson

Gretchin Irons 44News Entertainment Insider. Gretchin was new to Evansville and quickly developed a passion for the city, She began "The Best Day Ever Evansville" as a way to promote the individuality and flavor of the city. More Posts - Website Follow Me:



Comments

comments