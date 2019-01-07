Sneak Peek: Cirque Du Soleil CORTEO

Cirque du Soleil’s CORTEO will arrive in Evansville in less than 3 weeks!

They invited us to Cleveland to watch a performance in advance so we could tell you all about this magical show.

And while most people expect glamour, magic and athleticism from Cirque du Soleil, you’d be surprised how many people don’t know that every Cirque du Soleil show tells a story!

And you’re going to be fascinated by this one.

Here’s your exclusive sneak peek at Cirque du Soleil CORTEO:





If you dedicated your life to making others laugh, to living for applause, what would your funeral look like?

A joyful procession, complete with friends like the commanding ringmaster, lithe aerialists, and past loves all paying homage to the tragedy of your departure, but celebrating your life as only they can…and you’d want.

During the show, Mauro is dreaming about his own funeral but in a Carnival atmosphere.

The show is a celebration of life where you’re going to see all of the greatest moments of his life: when he was a kid and used to play on his bed, pretending it was a trampoline, like we all did once in life, we’re going to see the loves he had in his life flying above the stage on these big chandeliers and doing some high-level acrobatic tricks.

During the show we’re going to see all the greatest friends that he had during his life, when he used to travel the world in different circuses, coming to see him and show off the amazing skills that they have for this great clown that they met before.

The show will start with Mauro laying on his bed saying that he’s dreaming about his own funeral, but since it is his own funeral, but it’s also a dream, anything can happen!

So by the time the audience arrives at the arena, it will be a little bit foggy, just like a dream when you’re watching a movie.

You’re going to see a lot of angels interacting with him because the show is happening between Heaven and Earth.

That’s why you’ll see all these angels flying above the stage and interacting with Mauro at the same time that we are going through the journey of life of this clown.

GRETCHIN: The soundtrack to CORTEO is a mixture between melancholy and playful, just like the show, and will have you wishing you knew the words by the end, so you can sing along.

Thrill to the death defying acts, and even enjoy audience participation, as you become part of this joyful procession.

Cirque du Soleil CORTEO is a spectacular show!

Tickets are on sale right now at the ford center and Cirque du Soleil’s website.

They start at $45 and are cheaper than if you grab them from Ticketmaster.

If you’re going to the show, tell me about it on my Gretchin Irons 44News Facebook page.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

