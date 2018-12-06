Sneak Peek: The Children’s Nutcracker

Dancing snowflakes, gumdrops, gingerbread men, and fairies…The Nutcracker Ballet is a Christmas tradition for many families and a very special production is touring right now!

To get you in the spirit, we’ve got your exclusive sneak peek of The Children’s Center for Dance Education’s The Nutcracker.

It is Christmas Eve at the Stahlbaum house and the family is hosting their annual Christmas party!

Skilled clock and toy maker Drosselmeyer arrives, and as always the children’s godfather is full of surprises…including two life-size dolls.

His gift for Clara?

A beautiful nutcracker that becomes the hit of the party.

As the clock strikes midnight strange things begin to happen.





The toys around the tree come to life while the room fills with an army of mice, led by the fierce Mouse King.

As The Nutcracker awakens, he leads his army of toy soldiers into battle with the mice, but the Mouse King corners The Nutcracker and battles him one-on-one.

After a fierce fight, the victorious Nutcracker turns into a prince and takes Clara on a journey.

Their extraordinary trip includes visits to the Land of Snow, where magical flakes dance for their pleasure.

And then the Land of Sweets where they are greeted by the Sugar Plum Fairy.

After hearing of the Mouse King’s defeat, the fairy rewards the pair with a celebration of dances.

This 2 act ballet transports not just Clara and The Nutcracker, but also the audience, to places that thrill and delight!

As Clara wakes to find herself back under the Christmas tree, you’ll wonder…

Was it all just a dream?

Or was it the magic of Christmas, come to life?

You can catch The Children’s Center for Dance Education’s production of The Nutcracker, this Friday at Old National Events Plaza in Evansville.

Or Sunday, December 9th at Preston Arts Center in Henderson.

