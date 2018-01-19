Sneak Peek: “Carrie the Musical”

It was a book, then a movie, and now Carrie is a musical!

The newest show opening at Evansville’s Civic Theatre is a ride on the dark side.

Carrie White is an original, but what high school-ers would call a misfit.

At school she s alternately shunned and bullied by the popular crowd…and to everyone else?

She might as well be invisible.

It’s no better at home, where she s crushed under the thumb of her loving but cruelly over-protective and uber religious Mother.

But Carrie’s just discovered she’s got a special power…and you don’t want to be around when she’s been pushed too far.

Based on Stephen King’s bestselling novel, and set in present time, the musical of Carrie deals with the concepts of high school bullying, acceptance, and even revenge.

This gripping musical, newly reworked and fully re-imagined, is as topical today as it was when it was first published forty three years ago!

I really feel like this show has to do a lot with what’s going on in our schools today, across our world right now. And I think that a lot of the students in the show see themselves in Carrie, and a lot of the different characters.

Whoever said, “sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me” had obviously never met Carrie.

Carrie the Musical opens tonight and runs this weekend and next.

