Sneak Peek: Calendar Girls

The latest production at Evansville Civic Theatre is the heartwarming and hilarious true story of a group of dynamic women who bare it all, or nearly all, for a good cause.

We’re headed through the stage doors for an exclusive sneak peek of “Calendar Girls” and to answer the ages old question, what is the difference between naked and nude?

“Calendar Girls” is based on the true story of eleven WI (that’s a church social club) members who posed nude for a calendar…

What?!

Oh, for charity.

Chris:

All I’m saying is, remember the look on the face of that RSPCA bloke when we handed him last year’s check? Kind of, ‘Cheers, girls. That’ll just about cover the price of a hamster’s leg splint.’ So, what did Celia discover in the marketplace at Christmas? Flesh sells!

You can imagine, how that will go over.

These women take firm reins over these parts, and drag you along for one hilarious ride!

Jessie: You don’t recognize your old school teacher with her clothes on…

Liam: Oh my God…

Jessie: …how about now?!

There’s Chris.

Queen of laughter, conversation, and over all center of attention.

You want her at your party, but being her friend means things might get slightly naughty.

Marie: Next year I thought we could do the 12 most beautiful views of…

Chris: …George Clooney!

Marie: …bridges with…

Chris: 11 fully clothed, lift the flap for December!

Marie: I’m sorry Chris, do you have a suggestion for a calendar?

Chris:…no.

Sweet Annie is not so sweet that you can’t love her, thanks to Chris, she’s got just enough of an edge to be compelling.

Annie: The last phase of a flower is the most glorious.

Chris: The last phase is the most glorious.

Ruth: With respect, Annie, he didn’t say, “Whip your bras off”!

And then there’s Celia, the wealthy, and spicy socialite with a wild past, and a mouth to match…

Celia: In fact, in my time, I have ridden completely topless on a Harley Davidson.

You wonder what is she doing at this church social club, and then you won’t care.

Watch them and the rest of the girls battle the backlash of their good deed as they rise to become a global phenomenon.

Oh, and they’re nude, not naked.

Remember that.

“Calendar Girls” opens tomorrow night at Evansville Civic Theatre, and will run for this weekend and next at 7:30pm, with 2pm Sunday matinees.

