Sneak Peek: Big River

Remember reading the adventures of Huckleberry Finn in Junior High?

This classic American tale of a wild child yearning for freedom has entertained readers for over one hundred years!

And the Evansville Civic Theatre has chosen the musical adaptation as their latest production opening this weekend.

Meet wild child Huckleberry Finn.

He loves running free and doing what he pleases, especially with his friends Tom Sawyer and Jim.

But when Huck finds himself in the money, his drunken dad decides he wants custody of Huck…and his treasure.

Not about to be tamed, Huck fakes his death and takes off down the Mississippi River.

Along the way, he discovers that Jim has also escaped to avoid being sold…and to try and find his wife and children.

Which means a posse is after him.

The days are long, and hilarious, suspenseful and heartwarming adventures are around every corner as the two forge their way down the river toward freedom.

The pair will meet scoundrels, run scams, and even save a young girl from losing her inheritance.

Propelled by an award winning score from Roger Miller, the king of country music, this jaunty journey provides a brilliantly theatrical celebration of pure Americana.

Big River, the Musical runs through this weekend and next at Evansville Civic Theatre with 7:30 pm showings and 2 pm Sunday matinees.

