Sneak Peek: Big the Musical

Remember the Tom Hanks instant classic “Big”?

It’s gotten the musical treatment!

The classic 1987 motion picture fantasy bursts onto the stage in an unforgettable theatrical experience.

With gorgeous set pieces and a large cast, the Evansville Civic Theatre is producing “Big” in a big way…and we’ve got your sneak peek.





12 years old…

It’s that awkward age where you’re not quite a teen, but you’re no longer a little kid.

And 12 year old Josh Baskin is no different.

He’s ready to grow up and get adolescence over with.

After being rejected by his crush…he makes a wish to a mysterious Zoltar machine at a carnival.

Zoltar: Make your wish.

Josh: Wish, right.

I wish I was big!

Much to his shock and dismay, his wish is granted!

Growing up isn’t all it’s cracked up to be…where will he sleep?

How will he take care of himself?

Big josh: Big boys never feel they’re gonna die.

Trapped in an adult’s body and alone in New York, he innocently tries to find his way around a grown-up world where it s all work and no play.

But while everyone around him tries to act their age, Josh just can’t help being himself.

Fortune smiles on him as he lands a dream job working for a toy company, and a girlfriend too!

But in the end he must decide whether he’s ready to live a grown up’s life.

Big is a joyous musical spectacular that will enchant audiences of all ages as it brilliantly brings to life the magic of one of the best-loved movies of all time.

Watch as Josh navigates the world of adult-hood, learns that we must all grow up at our own pace, in our own time, and maybe teaches the adults around him a lesson or two.

Be careful what you wish for…

