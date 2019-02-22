Sneak Peek: August Wilson’s “Fences”

The Tri State is jam packed full of talent, and many of these creatives find an outlet in the theatre.

The newest STAGEtwo show is no different.

Their latest production, August Wilson’s “Fences”, features many faces you’ve never seen, but will definitely enjoy, as you follow the Maxon’s… their highs, their lows, and the emotional roller-coaster that is being part of a family.





It’s Friday, and that means payday for Troy and Bono.

The pair met in prison, but now work together as garbage collectors and sip gin when they cash their weekly check.

But Troy isn’t totally satisfied…

Because the black employees aren’t allowed to drive the garbage trucks.

Troy embarks on changing this regulation to become the first black garbage truck driver.

But that’s just one of the struggles Troy must overcome.

His son, Cory, has a once in a lifetime opportunity to go to college on a football scholarship, but Troy refuses to give him permission.

He doesn’t want his son to suffer from the same racial discrimination that kept him from being a pro baseball player.

This tension comes to a head when Troy tells Cory’s high school football coach that Cory can’t play football anymore, which destroys Cory’s hopes of going to college.

And then there’s Rose…she wants Troy to finish the fence around their house, so she can keep her family close,

But what she doesn’t know is that troy is no dutiful husband.

Tensions will come to a head and eventually explode as this family continues to live out this story of duty, betrayal, dreams and mortality onstage just as they’ve done for almost 35 years.

Will Troy get his dream job?

Will he and Corey repair their relationship?

Will Rose ever forgive her husband?

Find out with August Wilson’s “Fences”.

STAGEtwo’s production of August Wilson’s “Fences” opens tonight at 321 North Congress in Evansville.

The show runs at 7:30 -m tonight and tomorrow, with a 2 pm matinee on Sunday.

Tickets are twelve bucks.

Let them know you saw it here on 44News, and let me know how much you liked the show!

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments