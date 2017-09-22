Sneak Peek: Arsenic and Old Lace

Meet the Brewsters.

First there’s our hero Mortimer…a Theatre critic who hates the Theatre.

His brother who firmly believes that he is the President.

And his two sweet spinster Aunts.

Seems like the perfect family right?

That’s what Mortimer thought too, until he discovered their dark secret.

Their madness shocks him…but his grandfather was an insane scientist, his brother thinks he’s Teddy Roosevelt, and his other brother Johnathan…

Have I mentioned Johnathan?

He’s the murderous black sheep come newly back to the fold with Boris Karloff’s face, and alcoholic “surgeon” Dr. Einstein in tow, and he’s intent on staying.

Will Mortimer rat out his aunts, or rally to protect his family (except for Johnathan, remember, he’s the bad guy)?

This farcical dark comedy will challenge your own sanity, and SPOILER ALERT, you’re gonna fall in love with every character in the show!

Except Johnathan.

He’s the bad guy.

The show opens tonight, and runs through the weekend at Theatre Workshop of Owensboro’s Empress Theatre.



