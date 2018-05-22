Sneak Peek: “The Answer”

It’s an original 2 act musical drama that portrays how three families facing difficult situations, find answers as they connect with God…and we’ve got your #SneakPeek!

SYNOPSIS:

THE ANSWER – is an original 2-act musical drama that portrays how three families facing difficult situations, find answers as they connect with God.

Beyond the cliché, this play is based on true events: the loss of jobs, foreclosure on a home, going through a divorce and trying to reach an angry teenager. Real people lived through these crises and found THE ANSWER.





It’s The Answer, at the Victory Theatre.

You have a few chances to see this show, June first and second, then June eighth and ninth, all at 7pm.

Find your tickets online, they start at fifteen dollars.

Press play on the video for a selection sung by actor Phil Nitz.

It was so powerful that all the hair on my arms stood up, and I got teary eyed.

BEAUTIFUL.

