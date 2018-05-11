Sneak Peek: Anastasia Together Again in Paris

Saint Petersburg, Russia, the year is 1916, and Tsar Nicholas II is throwing a party.

But the dark shadow of revolution, in the form of the villainous, traitorous monk, Grigori Rasputin, is forming.

This devil summons a curse, killing the entire family (except for Dowager Empress Marie Feodorovna), and igniting a revolution.

But daughter Anastasia’s body wasn’t recovered?

Years later, enter Dimitri.

Suave, handsome, and oh so charming..so of course he’s a con man.

He’s looking for someone to play at being Grand duchess Anastasia so he can live a life of luxury when he returns her to the Dowager Empress.

When he spots Anya, he knows she is the one.

But this orphan has amnesia.

And faint memories of a past full of family and grand balls.

Could she be the real Anastasia?

The road to the Dowager Empress and finding out is full of peril, and that undead villain Rasputin.

But Anya won’t rest until she finds out.

Based on the 1997 film, complete with the original music, this ballet transports you to a fairy tale time when ghosts appeared from within the walls, monsters were real, and we could all believe that Grand Duchess Anastasia was still alive…somewhere.

