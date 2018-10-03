Home Kentucky Sneak Peak Inside Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum October 3rd, 2018 Joylyn Bukovac Kentucky, Owensboro

The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum in Owensboro is nearly complete for its grand opening in about two weeks.

“We hope that the public when they come in here that they will learn about the history and the historical side of bluegrass music, but also experience it,” says Carly Smith, Marketing Director of Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum.

This 14.3 million dollar project houses Woodward Theatre inside and an outdoor music venue where the annual ROMP Festival will take place. Although that’s not all, the museum also has several multipurpose rooms.

“We’re a museum; we’re a history center, we’re a cultural center, we’re a music venue, we’re a private events space. So the common thread through all of that is that we are focused on Bluegrass music,” says Chris Joslin, Executive Director of Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum. Joslin says if you visited the former location, this is completely different. “In fact, it’s totally re-imagined exhibits, both on the first floor and the second floor with a lot of interactives and technology.”

Not only is this an upgrade for the Bluegrass Hall of Fame & Museum, but it’s also the cornerstone to the development in Owensboro.

“We are really part of a larger story that’s unfolding here in Owensboro. That started eight, ten years ago with redevelopment on the riverfront, the decision to invest in a convention center, the private investment that followed,” says Joslin.

Officials are expecting this investment to bring in a big crowd and there are already many concerts planned at the venue once it’s open to the public.

“I mean really in the first 60 days we got Sam Bush, Ricky Skaggs, we have Del McCoury, we have Doyle Lawson, Infamous Stringdusters, Marty Stuart. I mean it really doesn’t get any better than that,” says Joslin.

The grand opening celebration for the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum kicks off on October 18th. There are several acts scheduled to perform on the new stages all weekend long. Saturday the 20th is the first time the public can tour the museum and everyone is invited to free concerts on the outdoor stage.

