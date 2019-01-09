Home Indiana SNAP Benefits Could Be Affected by Government Shutdown January 9th, 2019 Amanda Porter Indiana

12% of Vanderburgh County families rely on the supplemental nutrition assistance program also known as SNAP every month, and if the government shutdown continues past February there could be major problems.

Right now families using SNAP don’t have to worry too much, because the federal program is supplying benefits through February.

If the government shutdown continues and the United States Department of Agriculture doesn’t receive money, food banks and pantries could see a large number of people in need, and most are already at capacity.

“The prospect of the government shutdown continuing through February, and beyond February could be catastrophic if SNAP benefits are cut, or eliminated,” says Tri-State Food Bank Executive Director Glenn Roberts.

Come February Tri-State families grocery shopping with the help of SNAP might need to find other means to put food on the table.

Food banks and soup kitchens provide emergency assistance whereas SNAP supplies monthly food support.

The United States Department of Agriculture has a fund set aside for emergency assistance, but it can’t support the entire country.

“It’s actually 5 billion a month that is needed to fund the SNAP benefits, and there is only three billion in reserve. So the federal government is going to be asking the States to ‘find ways to distribute your SNAP benefits,'” says Roberts.

The Tri-State Food Bank and other agencies are already at, or beyond capacity.

“We just don’t have the physical space to move the food in and out quick enough to serve those people at that high demand that would happen if SNAP were cut,” says Roberts.

People using SNAP will get February benefits on or before January 20th.

Federal workers, and people using federal programs are hoping lawmakers can come to a compromise.

“This government shut down has got to end one way or the other or people need to call their legislatures and implore them to find ways that snap can be protected during the shutdown because people have to have food. It’s a basic need and there has got to be a way this government can at least feed its country,” says Roberts.

Child nutrition programs like school meals, or after school-programs are funded through March.

States need to request early snap benefits for February by January 20th.

Once that request is made SNAP will be made available on, or before January 20th.

