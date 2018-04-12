Smoking Ban Proposed For Newburgh Parks

Smoking could soon be banned in parks throughout the town of Newburgh. Parks department officials say they want to ban smoking cigarettes and e-cigarettes because they don’t want kids being exposed to second-hand smoke.

The Newburgh Town Council took up the ordinance last Wednesday but they want the parks board to review the plan before taking a vote.

If the parks board approves the ordinance at their meeting May 3rd town council will revisit the plan at the next council meeting May 9th.

