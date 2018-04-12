44News | Evansville, IN

Smoking Ban Proposed For Newburgh Parks

April 12th, 2018 Indiana, Newburgh

Smoking could soon be banned in parks throughout the town of Newburgh. Parks department officials say they want to ban smoking cigarettes and e-cigarettes because they don’t want kids being exposed to second-hand smoke.

The Newburgh Town Council took up the ordinance last Wednesday but they want the parks board to review the plan before taking a vote.

If the parks board approves the ordinance at their meeting May 3rd town council will revisit the plan at the next council meeting May 9th.

