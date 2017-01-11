Smoke-Free Communities Encouraging People To Kick The Habit

A non-profit group is working to help people kick the habit of smoking in the new year. According to Smoke-Free Communities — Vanderburgh County has a higher smoking rate than the national average.

In the county 22% of adults say they smoke, something the group would like to see change. Wednesday afternoon, the non-profit group hosted a presentation at Little Lambs in Evansville to let people know what free resources are available, “We really promote the 1-800-QUIT-NOW it’s a free service, if you just call the quit line you would be directed to a counselor and you can call them 24/7. It’s a free service and if you are uninsured or under-insured, you could qualify for 2-weeks of nicotine replacement,” said Director Julie Phillips.

Classes to help kick the habit are also offered through the county health department, as an incentive you can get a free nicotine patch for every class you attend. On Wednesday, Little Lambs handed out goody bags, baby diapers, wipes and vouchers to anyone who participated.

