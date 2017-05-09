Home Indiana Evansville Smiling Faces Packed the Stadium at Central High for Special Olympics May 9th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The Central High School Stadium was packed with smiling faces and helping hands for the United Champions Special Olympics.

EVSC middle school students with special needs had the opportunity to participate in various field events, and more than 10 running events.

Each special needs student is paired up with a peer buddy from the regular student population, and each pair is together every step of the way.

Amy Goodman, the EVSC Transition Coordinator for Special Education, said that the students have been gearing up for this event for around five months. And the hardwork has paid off.

“They’ve been practicing 3 to 4 times a week, and practicing with their peer buddies in adaptive PE class, or sometimes their teachers will take them out and practice during the school day,” said Goodman.

Most of this practice has been under the watchful eye of their coach, Michael Powless, who also doubles as the EVSC Adaptive PE Instructor.

Powless said that even though this is a day dedicated to students with special needs, the important part about this event is the unification it brings.

“The friendships and the partnerships that the students have put together through our program is probably the biggest advantage that we’ve gained from this program,” he said.

But at the end of the day, Goodman said seeing the students’ accomplishments is the biggest highlight.

“My favorite thing is seeing them cross the finish line, seeing their smiling faces,” Goodman said.

Comments

comments